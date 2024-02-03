Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,993 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.17% of Green Dot worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDOT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,860 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 360.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 777,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 609,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,820,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 56.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 448,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Green Dot by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 430,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $348.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.26 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot



Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

