Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $12.57 Million Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 51.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,005 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $12,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $103.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens raised Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

