Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $7.45 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $357.21 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $362.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a market cap of $355.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

