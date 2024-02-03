Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.93% of AdvanSix worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth $2,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AdvanSix by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 101,119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AdvanSix by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08. The company has a market cap of $678.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.72. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $44.57.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.35). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $322.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,599 shares in the company, valued at $827,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

