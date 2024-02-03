Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $15,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of CI opened at $323.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.47 and its 200 day moving average is $292.45. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.75.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

