Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Invests $11.90 Million in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 210,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,898,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Spire as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Spire by 15.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Spire by 26.1% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 21,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Spire by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Spire to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Insider Activity

In other Spire news, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spire Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.50. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $75.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.98.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $756.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.88 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Spire’s payout ratio is 81.40%.

Spire Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.