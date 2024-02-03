Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IWN stock opened at $148.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $158.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

