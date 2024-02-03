Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 19,113 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,113 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CACI International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in CACI International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 367,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 144,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CACI International by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,624,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI opened at $348.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.97 and a 200 day moving average of $328.97. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $275.79 and a 12 month high of $359.33.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CACI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.00.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

