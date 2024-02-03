Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 4,093 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth $1,360,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 6.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 66.4% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 59,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 23,684 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1,032.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 144,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 131,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE ETRN opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $338.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

