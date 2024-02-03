Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 7,545 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,530,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.04.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $219.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.38 and a 200 day moving average of $213.48. The firm has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

