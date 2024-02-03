Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 821 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $17,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $504.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $508.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.04.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.38.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

