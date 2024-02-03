Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 86,100 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86,100 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 48,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

American International Group Trading Up 1.2 %

American International Group stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $71.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

