Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $15.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 42.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 521,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 155,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 45.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 121,978 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 65,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 57,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

Featured Stories

