Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 65,331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 42.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 521,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 155,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 45.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 121,978 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 199,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 57,793 shares during the period.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

