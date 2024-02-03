Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Pickering Energy Partners

Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tidewater from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.67.

Shares of TDW stock opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. Tidewater has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $77.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $299.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tidewater will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 46.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

