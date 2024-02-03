Tiff Advisory Services LLC Acquires 30,995 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,995 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 4.2% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Mad River Investors raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,689. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.44 and its 200 day moving average is $116.33. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $129.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

