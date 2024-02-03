Tiff Advisory Services LLC Acquires 30,995 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,995 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 4.2% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,770,693,000 after acquiring an additional 525,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,825,000 after purchasing an additional 480,742 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,660,000 after purchasing an additional 127,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Shares of ICE traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.70. 1,810,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $129.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

