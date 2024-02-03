Tiff Advisory Services LLC Has $11.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $11,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,868 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,028,000. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 92.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,071,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 513,492 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,947. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $104.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.69.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.