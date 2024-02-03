Tiff Advisory Services LLC Has $501,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,304 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises 0.4% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock remained flat at $49.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19,020,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,492,120. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.30.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

