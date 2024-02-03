Tiff Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,851 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for 0.3% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,197,000 after purchasing an additional 240,664 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,091,000 after acquiring an additional 347,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

VLO stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.85. 3,639,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.69 and a 200-day moving average of $130.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

