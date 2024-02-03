Tiff Advisory Services LLC Sells 681 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 4.2% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,555.62.

Booking Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,561.39. 197,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,985. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,433.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,173.99. The stock has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,331.23 and a one year high of $3,669.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

