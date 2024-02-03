Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Stock Price Up 1%

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 52.50 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.67). 500,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 161,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.66).

Time Out Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.31. The stock has a market cap of £177.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Time Out Group Company Profile

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment business. It operates through Time Out Market and Time Out Media segments. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail, events, and sponsorship business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising, local marketing solutions, and live events tickets; as well as involved in franchise activities.

