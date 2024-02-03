TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.08

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.08 and last traded at $97.06, with a volume of 4177408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TJX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average is $90.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after buying an additional 555,639 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 218,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $18,540,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

