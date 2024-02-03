Torray Investment Partners LLC Acquires 11,532 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

CCI stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,630,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.59. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $150.63.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

