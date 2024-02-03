Torray Investment Partners LLC Acquires 838 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.64. 500,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,546. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $182.25.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

