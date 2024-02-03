Torray Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Torray Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $748,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $36,847,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 12.9% during the third quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 45,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 15.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $5,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

KLAC traded up $5.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $604.32. 854,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,915. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $658.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

