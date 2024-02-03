Torray Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Natera by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Natera by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. UBS Group lowered their price target on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $133,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,965,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $133,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,965,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 474,743 shares in the company, valued at $27,639,537.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 712,243 shares of company stock valued at $42,216,052 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,152. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.21. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $68.92.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.