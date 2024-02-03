Torray Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2,329.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,682,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.51. 2,913,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.95. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $225.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

