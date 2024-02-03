Torray Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,727,000 after acquiring an additional 488,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,857,000 after buying an additional 40,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,544,000 after buying an additional 62,020 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,395,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after buying an additional 863,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,235,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,431,000 after buying an additional 330,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,296,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,210,077.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

RCKT traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $28.55. 962,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,270. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

