Torray Investment Partners LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 185,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,938,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 75,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,575,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,077. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.