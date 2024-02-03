Torray Investment Partners LLC Purchases 499 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1,287.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.8% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 46,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 773.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 34,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CHD stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.37. 2,343,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.94. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $103.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 62.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

