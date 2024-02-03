Torray Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 214.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 25.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,146. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.88 and a 1-year high of $260.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.94 and a 200 day moving average of $225.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.40) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.