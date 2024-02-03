Torray Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Torray Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma comprises 2.0% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Torray Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Royalty Pharma worth $11,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,085,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,314,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after acquiring an additional 210,414 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 185,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at $77,116,739.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,631 shares of company stock worth $8,860,323 in the last three months. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RPRX stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. 2,275,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,105. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $39.13.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.07%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

