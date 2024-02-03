Total Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 2,967 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Total Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $75.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,579,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,931,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $75.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

