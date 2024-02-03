Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $18.09 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,158 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $18,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.86. 714,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,793. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $34.60.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.