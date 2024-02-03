Total Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGF traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 487,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,249. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $49.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.907 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.