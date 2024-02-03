Total Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 115,247 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,247 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 290.2% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,223,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,355,000 after buying an additional 909,958 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,815,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 650,266 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,834,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,781,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2,809.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 407,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after buying an additional 393,848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.45. 263,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,911. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

