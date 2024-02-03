Total Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Total Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $80.10. 3,159,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,636. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.00. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $80.33. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

