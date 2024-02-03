Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,623 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Total Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.47. 1,366,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,374. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average is $47.37. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $48.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

