Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 7,384 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Total Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,483. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $88.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.