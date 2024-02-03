Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura

Nomura downgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.1 %

TM stock opened at $202.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $274.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $132.35 and a 12-month high of $202.64.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.