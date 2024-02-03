Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Tractor Supply updated its FY24 guidance to $9.85-10.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.850-10.500 EPS.
Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $232.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.31. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.83%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on TSCO
Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tractor Supply
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.