Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Tractor Supply updated its FY24 guidance to $9.85-10.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.850-10.500 EPS.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $232.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.31. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.40.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

