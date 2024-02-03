Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at Guggenheim

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $210.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.40.

TSCO stock opened at $232.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.31. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

