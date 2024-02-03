Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $773,292,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,228,798,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $232.94 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

