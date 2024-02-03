Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.000-10.300 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $10.00-$10.30 EPS.
Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $276.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $278.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies Company Profile
Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trane Technologies
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.