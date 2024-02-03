Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.000-10.300 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $10.00-$10.30 EPS.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $276.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $278.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.91.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.