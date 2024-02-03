TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after acquiring an additional 116,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,564 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,018,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,463,000 after acquiring an additional 124,502 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,735,000 after acquiring an additional 108,183 shares during the period.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

