Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CAO Sandra Calvin Sells 2,820 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) CAO Sandra Calvin sold 2,820 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $24,054.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,017 shares in the company, valued at $443,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sandra Calvin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Sandra Calvin sold 910 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $8,253.70.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

TVTX opened at $8.49 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after buying an additional 40,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TVTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Travere Therapeutics

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.