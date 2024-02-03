Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.61. Approximately 104,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,387,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TVTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.22% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. Equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 3,818 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $32,567.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,802.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 3,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $32,567.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,802.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $166,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,045 shares of company stock worth $439,024 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 551.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

