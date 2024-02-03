Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,832 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $401,215,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $285.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.29.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total value of $4,275,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,656,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,690,118.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $2,072,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,063.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total value of $4,275,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,656,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,690,118.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,178 shares of company stock valued at $367,876,175 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

