Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 466.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 535,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $103,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,308 shares of company stock worth $9,881,312. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Shares of CB stock opened at $246.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.83 and its 200 day moving average is $215.97. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $248.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.